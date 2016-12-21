Tyler ISD selects architects for proposed bond package to replace high schools
On the first day of winter break, the Tyler ISD school board was hard at work planning the district's future. During a special meeting, the board selected the architectural firms that will steer the process of replacing John Tyler and Robert E. Lee High Schools should the community support a bond package this spring.
