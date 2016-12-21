Tyler couple assaulted, robbed while taking out trash
Early Monday morning just after midnight, Tyler Police responded to an aggravated robbery in the 2600 block of Old Henderson Hwy. Upon arrival, the victims advised that two males confronted one of them outside as he was taking the trash out.
