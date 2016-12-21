Two men accused of sex trafficking two teenage girls in Tyler
Two men have been arrested on child sex abuse and trafficking charges after police say the men tried to force two teenage girls into prostitution at a Tyler hotel. In early December, fraud and forgery investigators with the Tyler Police Department began an investigation into a credit card abuse case.
