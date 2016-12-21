Traffic Alert: NB Broadway down to one lane at Lake, Shaw streets in Tyler
Traffic is stalled on Broadway near downtown Tyler Monday afternoon. A wreck has caused northbound lane of Broadway to shut down in the area of Shaw and Lake streets.Two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perryman
|Thu
|Inquisitor
|1
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
|Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11)
|Nov 28
|Debam1356
|19
|Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Amymo
|9
|Joe Gorman (Aug '12)
|Nov 26
|grandmasnot2low
|3
|REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously...
|Nov 26
|grandmasnot2low
|4
|Smith County Jail Inmate Found Dead in Cell (May '07)
|Nov 26
|grandmasnot2low
|147
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC