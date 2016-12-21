Stolen credit card investigation lead...

Stolen credit card investigation leads to human trafficking charges

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

In early December, Tyler fraud investigators began an investigation into a credit card abuse, where a stolen credit card was used to rent a room at a hotel near Highway 69 and N. Loop 323, according to Tyler spokesperson Don Martin. Upon initial contact with the suspects, investigators discovered that two young women, under 18, from Dallas were being trafficked for prostitution by two older men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Perryman Thu Inquisitor 3
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec 18 Ssh 37
Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11) Nov '16 Debam1356 19
Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15) Nov '16 Amymo 9
Joe Gorman (Aug '12) Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 3
News REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously... Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 4
News Smith County Jail Inmate Found Dead in Cell (May '07) Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 147
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,195 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,525

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC