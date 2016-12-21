Shine Your Light: Three more days to reach fundraising campaign's $68K matching goal
Three days remain in the 2016 Shine Your Light Community Campaign and donations still are needed to reach the matching fund goal. As of Wednesday, another 72 community members had contributed $49,301 to this year's campaign, which will support 10 local nonprofit agencies.
