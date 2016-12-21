Resident says house that burned Sunday lacked adequate smoke detectors
Some residents who lost their homes when an apartment building went up in flames on Sunday say their landlord did not have the proper smoke detectors installed. On Sunday, eight people were displaced after the fire on Selman Street and Border Avenue in Tyler.
