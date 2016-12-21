Raw Video: Tyler police rescue driver...

Raw Video: Tyler police rescue driver trapped in burning vehicle

TYLER, TX - Tyler police have released dashcam video of a driver being rescued from a fiery wreck on Christmas Day. Dashcam video shows police rescuing the driver, who was trapped inside his pickup after his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler.

