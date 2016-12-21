Pets Fur People Pet - Kassie
This is Kassie, a 2 year old female Alaskan Husky mix that is available for adoption at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Kassie is one of the 12 Dogs of Christmas promotion at Pets Fur People.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gilmer Mirror.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 22
|Inquisitor
|1
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
|Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11)
|Nov 28
|Debam1356
|19
|Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Amymo
|9
|Joe Gorman (Aug '12)
|Nov 26
|grandmasnot2low
|3
|REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously...
|Nov 26
|grandmasnot2low
|4
|Smith County Jail Inmate Found Dead in Cell (May '07)
|Nov 26
|grandmasnot2low
|147
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC