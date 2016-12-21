Person robbed at gunpoint at Tyler ATM

Tyler police responded to the bank, 4321 New Copeland Road, at 4 p.m. The victim said he had pulled up to the location and was briefly held at gunpoint by two black males, according to a news release from the Tyler Police Department. The men fled the scene in a maroon- or orange-colored Chrysler and were last observed driving southbound on New Copeland Road.

