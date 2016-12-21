One in serious condition after fiery ...

One in serious condition after fiery wreck in East Texas city

On Saturday, December 25th, 2016 at around 1:14 a.m., Tyler Police responded to the 10500 block of Highway 69 North on a report of a major accident involving a pickup truck and an eighteen-wheeler. When the first officers arrived they found that the pickup was stuck underneath the eighteen-wheeler and was on fire.

