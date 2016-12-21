New Year's resolutions require behavi...

New Year's resolutions require behavior changes and goal setting

It's time to make those New Year's resolutions, the traditional promises many people make to improve in some form or fashion over the next year but often go by the wayside as days pass. To keep New Year's resolutions and implement change in your life, a person must be committed and ready to take the necessary steps to achieve those goals.

