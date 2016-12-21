New Year's resolution to lose weight? Lighten Up East Texas weight-loss challenge begins Jan. 2
Individuals and teams line up for the initial weigh in for Lighten Up East Texas at Bergfeld Park in this file photo. The 2017 weight-loss challenge begins Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perryman
|Thu
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
|Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|Debam1356
|19
|Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Amymo
|9
|Joe Gorman (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|grandmasnot2low
|3
|REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously...
|Nov '16
|grandmasnot2low
|4
|Smith County Jail Inmate Found Dead in Cell (May '07)
|Nov '16
|grandmasnot2low
|147
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC