Mooyah Burgers, Fries and Shakes on South Broadway to close its doors on Saturday
"Our franchisee had a five-year lease, and that lease is expiring and he has decided not to renew it," said Jordan Duran, Mooyah's director of franchise sales, "Instead, he is going to focus on his Denton location and growing that." According to the corporation's website, Mooyah began in 2007 in Plano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
|Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|Debam1356
|19
|Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Amymo
|9
|Joe Gorman (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|grandmasnot2low
|3
|REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously...
|Nov '16
|grandmasnot2low
|4
|Smith County Jail Inmate Found Dead in Cell (May '07)
|Nov '16
|grandmasnot2low
|147
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC