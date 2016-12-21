Journalists moved to give after connecting with family through Shine Your Light assignment

Tyler Morning Telegraph photographer Sarah Miller and reporter LouAnna Campbell take a selfie with Ke'Vonta Lightner, 8, at the children's new home in Tyler Dec. 19. Ja'Micah Edwards, 6, learns about a video camera as his family is interviewed for the Tyler Morning Telegraph at the Salvation Army. Ja'Micah Edwards, 6, and his brother Ke'Vonta Lightner, 8, look at a photo on Tyler Morning Telegraph photographer Sarah Miller's camera at their new home in Tyler after living at the Salvation Army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.