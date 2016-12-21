Journalists moved to give after connecting with family through Shine Your Light assignment
Tyler Morning Telegraph photographer Sarah Miller and reporter LouAnna Campbell take a selfie with Ke'Vonta Lightner, 8, at the children's new home in Tyler Dec. 19. Ja'Micah Edwards, 6, learns about a video camera as his family is interviewed for the Tyler Morning Telegraph at the Salvation Army. Ja'Micah Edwards, 6, and his brother Ke'Vonta Lightner, 8, look at a photo on Tyler Morning Telegraph photographer Sarah Miller's camera at their new home in Tyler after living at the Salvation Army.
