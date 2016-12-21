Homeless people, abandoned buildings create fire hazards
The bite of winter weather, when it hits East Texas, always has people looking to find places to warm up, and authorities say for homeless people, that can lead to disaster. A recent incident showed how abandoned structures can present danger to people trying to get out of the cold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perryman
|6 hr
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
|Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11)
|Nov 28
|Debam1356
|19
|Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Amymo
|9
|Joe Gorman (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|grandmasnot2low
|3
|REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously...
|Nov '16
|grandmasnot2low
|4
|Smith County Jail Inmate Found Dead in Cell (May '07)
|Nov '16
|grandmasnot2low
|147
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC