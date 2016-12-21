Hiway 80 Rescue Mission to host Christmas luncheons in Tyler, Longview
All are welcome at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission locations in Tyler and Longview Friday, as they host their annual Christmas luncheon. Mission leaders said they are expecting to feed about 250 people in Tyler and 300 in Longview.
