Gunshot victim indicted in cocaine case

A man who was shot at his home in November 2015 has been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury for cocaine allegedly found in his home the same day. Eldred Fifer, 41, was reportedly on his way to the hospital in an ambulance when officers responding to his home on Ellen Avenue in Wake Village, Texas, found approximately 16 grams of a white powder in plain view on a dresser in his bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.

