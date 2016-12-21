Emergency crews responding to structure fire at North Border and West Selman in Tyler
Multiple emergency crews are responding to a structure fire at the 500 block of West Selman Street and North Border Ave Sunday morning. Around 10 a.m., Tyler Fire and Police Departments were called to a multi-story house fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perryman
|Thu
|Inquisitor
|1
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
|Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11)
|Nov 28
|Debam1356
|19
|Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Amymo
|9
|Joe Gorman (Aug '12)
|Nov 26
|grandmasnot2low
|3
|REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously...
|Nov 26
|grandmasnot2low
|4
|Smith County Jail Inmate Found Dead in Cell (May '07)
|Nov 26
|grandmasnot2low
|147
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC