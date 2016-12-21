Dog rings bells for the Salvation Army, does tricks to encourage shoppers to donate
When Murchison resident Vicki Nourse spotted a 3-year-old spunky blue heeler-collie mix at the 2013 Petapalooza in Tyler at Bergfeld park she knew she had to take her home. Mrs. Nourse, an animal trainer for the Circle Star Pet Resort in Murchison, is now the proud owner of five dogs, include "Possum," a pup who has gained a reputation as her bell ringing pup.
