Christmas tree recycling starts Dec. 26
The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are providing two locations for Christmas tree recycling in Tyler. Residents can drop off their undecorated, non-flocked natural Christmas trees starting the day after Christmas through Sunday, Jan. 20, 2017, in designated areas at Golden Road Park and Fun Forest Park in Tyler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Perryman
|Thu
|Inquisitor
|1
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
|Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11)
|Nov 28
|Debam1356
|19
|Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15)
|Nov 26
|Amymo
|9
|Joe Gorman (Aug '12)
|Nov 26
|grandmasnot2low
|3
|REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously...
|Nov 26
|grandmasnot2low
|4
|Smith County Jail Inmate Found Dead in Cell (May '07)
|Nov 26
|grandmasnot2low
|147
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC