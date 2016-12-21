Chamber radio program for the week of Jan. 2
On this week's Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce internet radio business show, Henry Bell promotes the upcoming 2017 Economic Outlook luncheon with economist Ray Perryman. Tickets are available for the January 12th event.
