Anderson County sheriff investigating shooting

A news release issued by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday indicated the possible accidental shooting in the 500 block of Anderson County Road 350 was reported at about 8:50 p.m. Friday. Deputies and investigators arrived at the scene and found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

