14-year-old boy shoots woman after mi...

14-year-old boy shoots woman after mistaking her for an animal in Wood County

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Wood County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 4:53 p.m. Dec.19 in reference to someone being shot at the 400 block of Wood County Road 2100. When Wood County deputies arrived at the scene they located a 43-year-old female who had been shot through the chest area with a rifle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Perryman Thu Inquisitor 1
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec 18 Ssh 37
Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11) Nov 28 Debam1356 19
Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15) Nov 26 Amymo 9
Joe Gorman (Aug '12) Nov 26 grandmasnot2low 3
News REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously... Nov 26 grandmasnot2low 4
News Smith County Jail Inmate Found Dead in Cell (May '07) Nov 26 grandmasnot2low 147
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,222 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,686

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC