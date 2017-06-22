Twisp may extend police contract with Winthrop
Twisp officials have indicated they would consider extending a contract for police protection to Winthrop, while Winthrop works toward hiring a new marshal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Methow Valley News Home Page.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twisp Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shirley Alice (Monroe) Bennett
|Jun 19
|Linda Bentley
|2
|Runoff damage massive on main Twisp-to-Okanogan...
|May '17
|jill howell
|1
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Hospitals losing funds to treat undocumented re... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Rocky
|7
|U.S. Customs gets in the middle of cross-border... (Jun '12)
|Sep '16
|Jes
|2
|Minutemen plan return to border this weekend (Feb '06)
|Aug '16
|Hawaii86
|12
|Donald Trump calls NAFTA 'disaster' at rally 15... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Hawaii86
|2
Find what you want!
Search Twisp Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC