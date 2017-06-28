Earlier opening for Hwy 20 will be welcome news for commuters
Highway 20 over Loup Loup Pass is predicted to open to one lane of traffic by July 9, earlier than previously anticipated and good news to people who normally use that route for their work commute to and from the Methow and Okanogan valleys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Methow Valley News Home Page.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twisp Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shirley Alice (Monroe) Bennett
|Jun 19
|Linda Bentley
|2
|Runoff damage massive on main Twisp-to-Okanogan...
|May '17
|jill howell
|1
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Hospitals losing funds to treat undocumented re... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Rocky
|7
|U.S. Customs gets in the middle of cross-border... (Jun '12)
|Sep '16
|Jes
|2
|Minutemen plan return to border this weekend (Feb '06)
|Aug '16
|Hawaii86
|12
|Donald Trump calls NAFTA 'disaster' at rally 15... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Hawaii86
|2
Find what you want!
Search Twisp Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC