Earlier opening for Hwy 20 will be welcome news for commuters

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Methow Valley News Home Page

Highway 20 over Loup Loup Pass is predicted to open to one lane of traffic by July 9, earlier than previously anticipated and good news to people who normally use that route for their work commute to and from the Methow and Okanogan valleys.

