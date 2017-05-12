SR 20/North Cascades Highway reopening planned for May 16
It seemed like the winter weather might never end after record rain and snow pounded the state and delayed the reopening of State Route 20/North Cascades Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Methow Valley News Home Page.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twisp Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Runoff damage massive on main Twisp-to-Okanogan...
|Thu
|jill howell
|1
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Hospitals losing funds to treat undocumented re... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Rocky
|7
|U.S. Customs gets in the middle of cross-border... (Jun '12)
|Sep '16
|Jes
|2
|Minutemen plan return to border this weekend (Feb '06)
|Aug '16
|Hawaii86
|12
|Donald Trump calls NAFTA 'disaster' at rally 15... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Hawaii86
|2
|Searching (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twisp Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC