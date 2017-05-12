SR 20/North Cascades Highway reopenin...

SR 20/North Cascades Highway reopening planned for May 16

It seemed like the winter weather might never end after record rain and snow pounded the state and delayed the reopening of State Route 20/North Cascades Highway.

