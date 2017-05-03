Runoff damage massive on main Twisp-to-Okanogan highway
There are two gaping holes on Highway 20 between Twisp and Okanogan - like canyons that cut through the roadway - one east, and one west of the 4,020-foot Loup Loup Pass. State officials say it will likely be another month before one lane is open to through traffic, with wait times and pilot cars.
