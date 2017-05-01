Police-chase convict loses appeal

A Methow Valley man convicted of crashing into a pursuing State Patrol car during a 2014 chase lost his initial appeal Tuesday, after failing to prove that police misidentified him as the driver. Brandon O. Keele, 34, of Twisp told the state Court of Appeals that foggy witness memories, tattoos that weren't noted by police and an alibi vouched for by his father and a family friend should exonerate him from convictions for second-degree assault, first-degree malicious mischief and attempting to For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

