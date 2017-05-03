Konrads plan to redevelop Blue Spruce Motel site
Crews have been tearing down the Blue Spruce Motel at the south end of town over the past two weeks, clearing the property for future commercial development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Methow Valley News Home Page.
Comments
Add your comments below
Twisp Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Runoff damage massive on main Twisp-to-Okanogan...
|May 11
|jill howell
|1
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Hospitals losing funds to treat undocumented re... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Rocky
|7
|U.S. Customs gets in the middle of cross-border... (Jun '12)
|Sep '16
|Jes
|2
|Minutemen plan return to border this weekend (Feb '06)
|Aug '16
|Hawaii86
|12
|Donald Trump calls NAFTA 'disaster' at rally 15... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Hawaii86
|2
|Searching (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twisp Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC