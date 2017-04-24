Forest Service finding numerous washouts
As the snow melts in the high country, visitors and U.S. Forest Service employees are finding substantial damage to roads across the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Popular Forest Service roads that are now closed include the Cow Creek Road near Twisp, the Baily Creek Road near Tonasket and the South Fork Tieton Road near Naches.
Twisp Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Hospitals losing funds to treat undocumented re... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Rocky
|7
|U.S. Customs gets in the middle of cross-border... (Jun '12)
|Sep '16
|Jes
|2
|Minutemen plan return to border this weekend (Feb '06)
|Aug '16
|Hawaii86
|12
|Donald Trump calls NAFTA 'disaster' at rally 15... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Hawaii86
|2
|Searching (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|As wildfires rage and budgets dwindle, more fed... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sterkfontein Swar...
|3
