Flooding issues persist in Okanogan C...

Flooding issues persist in Okanogan County

Two Conconully-area cabins were damaged and the list of Okanogan County roads impacted by water or mudslides grew to 24 over the weekend. Highway 20 between Twisp and Okanogan remains closed after Friday's rainstorm left major washouts.

