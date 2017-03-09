Supporters praise Henning, but former marshal's firing stands
Supporters of fired Winthrop Marshal Hal Henning jammed the Winthrop Town Council's small meeting space last week to praise Henning and protest his dismissal, ask for more information about why it happened, and demand that Mayor Anne Acheson be "fired" or that the council rescind her decision.
