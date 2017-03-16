Bill reintroduced to protect Methow h...

Bill reintroduced to protect Methow headwaters from mining

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Methow Valley News Home Page

A bill that would permanently withdraw more than 340,000 acres in the headwaters of the Methow River from mining and new mineral exploration was re-introduced in the U.S. Senate last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Methow Valley News Home Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twisp Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb 24 Adam7875 17
News Hospitals losing funds to treat undocumented re... (Sep '08) Feb '17 Rocky 7
News U.S. Customs gets in the middle of cross-border... (Jun '12) Sep '16 Jes 2
News Minutemen plan return to border this weekend (Feb '06) Aug '16 Hawaii86 12
News Donald Trump calls NAFTA 'disaster' at rally 15... (May '16) Aug '16 Hawaii86 2
Searching (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jstephens 1
News As wildfires rage and budgets dwindle, more fed... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sterkfontein Swar... 3
See all Twisp Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twisp Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Okanogan County was issued at March 16 at 12:20PM PDT

Twisp Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twisp Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Twisp, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,603,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC