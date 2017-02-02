USFS issues draft assessment for Mission project
A draft Environmental Assessment has been released by the U.S. Forest Service for the Mission Restoration Project, which proposes thinning, prescribed burning, soil treatments and changes to roads on 50,200 acres of national forest land in the Libby Creek and Buttermilk Creek drainages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Methow Valley News Home Page.
Add your comments below
Twisp Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Customs gets in the middle of cross-border... (Jun '12)
|Sep '16
|Jes
|2
|Minutemen plan return to border this weekend (Feb '06)
|Aug '16
|Hawaii86
|12
|Donald Trump calls NAFTA 'disaster' at rally 15... (May '16)
|Aug '16
|Hawaii86
|2
|Searching (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jstephens
|1
|As wildfires rage and budgets dwindle, more fed... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sterkfontein Swar...
|3
|Okanogan Complex Fire at 162,000 acres; New Lev... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Naebugg11
|2
|Bodies of 3 Wash. firefighters removed from scene (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|sirano
|1
Find what you want!
Search Twisp Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC