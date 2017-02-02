Twisp looks for new public works director
The Town of Twisp is advertising for a new public works director to replace Andrew Denham, who resigned from the job effective Jan. 31. Denham, who lives with his wife in Conconully, said the hour-plus commute to his work in Twisp had become too difficult, particularly in light of the demands of the public works job.
