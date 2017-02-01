Twisp fire survivors tell of driving through flames to escape blaze...
The fire that started just north of Twisp River Road on Aug. 19, 2015, was like any other that hot, dry summer. But before the day was over, more than a dozen firefighters and bulldozer operators would be trapped by the fire and three would die.
