Thinning and burning proposed near Twisp

Thinning and burning proposed near Twisp

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland TWISP - The Methow Valley Ranger District is proposing to thin and treat about 300 acres of national forestland on McClure Mountain to help protect an emergency communications site. Shrubs and trees that are stressed by diseases and insects pose a risk of wildfire, and firefighter safety, a U.S. Forest Service news release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twisp Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Customs gets in the middle of cross-border... (Jun '12) Sep '16 Jes 2
News Minutemen plan return to border this weekend (Feb '06) Aug '16 Hawaii86 12
News Donald Trump calls NAFTA 'disaster' at rally 15... (May '16) Aug '16 Hawaii86 2
Searching Aug '16 Jstephens 1
News As wildfires rage and budgets dwindle, more fed... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sterkfontein Swar... 3
News Okanogan Complex Fire at 162,000 acres; New Lev... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Naebugg11 2
News Bodies of 3 Wash. firefighters removed from scene (Aug '15) Aug '15 sirano 1
See all Twisp Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twisp Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Okanogan County was issued at January 14 at 12:00AM PST

Twisp Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twisp Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Twisp, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC