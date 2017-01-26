Review of fatal Twisp fire calls for ...

Review of fatal Twisp fire calls for more training, possible change...

Sunday Jan 22

Crews near Twisp were working to protect homes on a dead-end road when they were overrun by a wildfire in 2015. Three U.S. Forest Service firefighters died that day, leading to a first-of-its-kind examination of the event and, potentially, new guidelines about the lengths to which crews should go to protect rural homes.

