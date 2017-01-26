Methow well-represented at women's marches
Whether they stayed here in the Methow Valley to march through Twisp, or traveled to Seattle, Washington, D.C., or elsewhere, hundreds of local women, men and children walked with millions of others around the world last Saturday in a show of support for human rights.
