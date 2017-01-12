Climate panel to discuss new movie

With widespread low elevation snow across the Inland Northwest, there is the possibility for small stream and urban TWISP - The Methow Valley Citizens Council is sponsoring a showing of the documentary, "How to Let Go of the World and Love All the Things Climate Can't Change," on Saturday, followed by a panel discussion. Before showing the film, a panel of experts will speak briefly about how climate change is likely to impact the Methow Valley.

