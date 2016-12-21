U.S. Forest Service and Washington Department of Natural Resources...

The U.S. Forest Service and Washington State Department of Natural Resources released a report today outlining recommendations on moving forward in firefighting efforts based on lessons learned from the August 19, 2015 Twisp River Fire incident in Washington in which three wildland firefighters lost their lives and four others were injured. "This tragedy still hangs heavy in our hearts as we emerge from another long wildfire season," said Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell.

