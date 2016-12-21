Okanogan students organize first Ski-A-Thon

That's what happened when Okanogan High School senior Greyson Fields and two of his friends got to talking about how to get more people from Okanogan to go to the Loup Loup Ski Bowl to find out how much fun it is. The small, nonprofit ski area between Okanogan and Twisp isn't just for downhill skiers or snowboarders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.