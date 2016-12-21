Book-It Repertory Theatre brings lite...

Book-It Repertory Theatre brings literature to life at local libraries

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Wenatchee World

Literature with a lesson - and a lesson particularly fitting for this time of year - will come to life in libraries from Moses Lake to Twisp and many branches in between next week. The Book-It Repertory Theatre of Seattle will be doing performances of Matt de la Pea's award-winning book "Last Stop on Market Street" next Monday through Thursday.

