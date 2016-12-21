Agencies release 'learning review' after fatal Twisp fire

But a joint report released Friday says that it was a "typical" initial attack response to a wildland fire, and that agencies can and should set boundaries on unacceptable risk, and develop better ways to know when to retreat. Among other things, it recommends that, in this era of megafires, communities should become more fire resilient, and fire agencies should reduce the public's expectations for protecting property when fighting wildfires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.