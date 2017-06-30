TPP budget break for Solon City Schoo...

TPP budget break for Solon City Schools does not survive veto pen

2 min ago Read more: Cleveland.com

School district officials are contemplating their next move after Gov. John Kasich vetoed provisions in the new state budget that would have at least slowed the phase-out of industrial tax reimbursement funding. There's still the possibility that state legislators will look at a possible override as they take on the Governor over Medicaid , another one of the vetoes he exercised.

