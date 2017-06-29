West Side News & Notes

West Side News & Notes

Thursday Jun 22

As part of their Summer in the Cities promotion, regional transportation providers Akron METRO, the Portage Area Regional Transit Authority and the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority will offer free bus fares every Friday throughout July and August. "This is the next step as NEORide continues to connect our counties in a meaningful way, making transportation easier and more reliable," said Claudia Amrhein, general manager of PARTA and president of NEORide.

