West Side News & Notes

As part of their Summer in the Cities promotion, regional transportation providers Akron METRO, the Portage Area Regional Transit Authority and the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority will offer free bus fares every Friday throughout July and August. "This is the next step as NEORide continues to connect our counties in a meaningful way, making transportation easier and more reliable," said Claudia Amrhein, general manager of PARTA and president of NEORide.
Twinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09)
|Jun 22
|Randy
|45
|Two Children Molested by a 29 Year Old Man in H...
|Jun 22
|fits44234
|1
|MACEDONIA is GREECE!
|Jun 20
|MACEDONIA ISGREECE
|4
|Amanda Wyatt
|Mar '17
|Screw you
|1
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|2
|Columbus' new head of neighborhoods wants to in... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|No.
|3
