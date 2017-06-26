Thirty-Two People Celebrated Flag Day...

Thirty-Two People Celebrated Flag Day at the Rock Hall By Becoming U.S. Citizens

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was the site for an induction of a different kind today as 32 people took the oath to become U.S. citizens. About 200 spectators came to show support for the new citizens, who were gathered on the mall outside of the Rock Hall.

