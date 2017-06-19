Duke's K9 Dash N' Splash hosts commun...

Duke's K9 Dash N' Splash hosts community dog dock diving event

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Cleveland.com

The community is invited to bring their dogs along to the grand opening of Duke's K9 Dash N' Splash, a dock diving competition and event held Saturday, June 10 at the Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua. The community is invited to bring their dogs along to the grand opening of Duke's K9 Dash N' Splash, a dock diving competition and event held Saturday, June 10 at the Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua.( MANTUA, Ohio -- Duke's K9 Dash N' Splash will host the grand opening of its dock diving competition for dogs Saturday, June 10, noon-5 p.m. Northeast Ohio's' first dock diving facility was developed by a Twinsburg family and named after their Belgian Malinois, Duke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Two Children Molested by a 29 Year Old Man in H... 8 hr fits44234 1
Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09) 23 hr mark hura 44
MACEDONIA is GREECE! Tue MACEDONIA ISGREECE 4
Challenge May 31 Staytrue 1
Challenge May 31 Staytrue 1
Amanda Wyatt Mar '17 Screw you 1
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
See all Twinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twinsburg Forum Now

Twinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

Twinsburg, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,090 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC