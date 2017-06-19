Duke's K9 Dash N' Splash hosts community dog dock diving event

The community is invited to bring their dogs along to the grand opening of Duke's K9 Dash N' Splash, a dock diving competition and event held Saturday, June 10 at the Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua. The community is invited to bring their dogs along to the grand opening of Duke's K9 Dash N' Splash, a dock diving competition and event held Saturday, June 10 at the Roundup Lake Campground in Mantua.( MANTUA, Ohio -- Duke's K9 Dash N' Splash will host the grand opening of its dock diving competition for dogs Saturday, June 10, noon-5 p.m. Northeast Ohio's' first dock diving facility was developed by a Twinsburg family and named after their Belgian Malinois, Duke.

