CEO tells Toledo audience startups ta...

CEO tells Toledo audience startups take time

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

It takes just a few years to turn a startup into a firm that can be acquired quickly. But if your goal is to have a large impact on the world, expect it to take at least 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Twinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Challenge Wed Staytrue 1
Challenge Wed Staytrue 1
Shaker Day Camp (Jun '09) Wed calover 43
Macedonia USA named after Greek city. (Jan '15) Wed Mkz6 2
MACEDONIA is GREECE! May 29 GREEK BABOON 2
Amanda Wyatt Mar '17 Screw you 1
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
See all Twinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Twinsburg Forum Now

Twinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Twinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Twinsburg, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC